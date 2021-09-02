Two cubs rescued from Tulare County. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Humane Society

Two small orphaned bear cubs from Tulare County will be sent back to the wild after receiving care at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center.

The cubs, estimated to be 6 months old, were brought to the San Diego Humane Society after getting too close to people, some of whom fed them.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers captured them on Aug. 18 in the Three Rivers community.

The animals were captured for their own benefit, as well as for public safety reasons, society officials said.

“These two cubs are definitely too young to survive on their own without their mother,” said Christine Barton, operations and wildlife rehabilitation director at the Ramona campus.

“We are thankful that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was able to capture them when these two orphans began approaching people,” Barton added. “It typically doesn’t end well for humans or animals when people begin feeding wildlife, regardless of age.”

The Project Wildlife team “will provide a safe environment where the bear cubs can practice their natural skills and get the proper nutrition they need to grow and eventually be released back in the wild, where they belong,” officials added.

San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife offers wild animal rehabilitation and education programs in San Diego County.

– City News Service