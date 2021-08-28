Officials celebrate at the dedication of the revamped Lincoln Acres County Park. Photo credit: San Diego County News Center

San Diego County officials Saturday held a grand reopening to dedicate the expanded Lincoln Acres County Park.

The neighborhood park, in front of the Lincoln Acres Branch Library at 2717 Granger Ave. in National City, grew to 1.5 acres, according to Gig Conaughton of the County of San Diego.

Improvements include two gazebos, covered picnic tables, a community garden, drinking fountain, water refilling station, resurfacing of the playground and upgraded restrooms.

“With new acreage and more equitable amenities and access, Lincoln Acres County Park has become a more desirable, prominent place for real community connection,” County Supervisor Nora Vargas said. “It’s important that we continue to prioritize projects like this – projects that support walkable and inclusive play spaces for small, densely populated communities like Lincoln Acres.”

Former County Supervisor Greg Cox, who represented the area before Vargas, also attended the reopening. The presentation included a dedication of a memorial plaque honoring the Lower Sweetwater Fire Protection District.

– City News Service