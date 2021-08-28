The sun rises over Encinitas on a hot morning. REUTERS/Mike Blake/file photo

A heatwave across inland San Diego County was forecast to continue through the weekend, while coastal areas will remain moderate under a shallow marine layer with periods of night and morning low clouds and patchy fog, the National Weather Service said.

An excessive heat warning was issued by the NWS for Saturday until 9 p.m. Sunday for San Diego County deserts.

Increasing monsoon moisture may bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts by Sunday through Wednesday, forecasters said.

A cooling trend was expected to begin after the weekend as onshore flow increases and deepens the marine layer under a West Coast trough. The cooler weather was expected to persist through next week.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 78-83 degrees and inland 86-91 with overnight lows of 63-68. Highs in the western valleys will be 90-95 and 99-104 near the foothills with lows of 65-74. Mountain highs were expected to be 93-100 with overnight lows of 68-76. Highs in the deserts will be 109-114 with overnight lows of 85-90.

High heat and low relative humidity may continue elevated fire weather conditions through this weekend, the NWS said.

“The main threat was for large, mostly plume-dominated fires each day,” forecasters said. “Gusty winds along the sea breeze front and near-desert passes will also be a concern during the afternoons and early evenings.”

–City News Service