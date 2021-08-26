The sun rises over Encinitas on a hot morning. REUTERS/Mike Blake/file photo

Hot, dry fire weather is forecast for much of San Diego County into the weekend, with temperatures peaking around 100 in the inland valleys.

“Hot and dry conditions will prevail for inland areas into the weekend,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego reported.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the mountains and deserts until Sunday evening, and the weather service warned of wildfire danger because of “dry fuels combined with much warmer temperatures and low humidity.”

Highs on Friday will be 78 to 83 near the coast, 85 to 90 inland, 89 to 94 in the western valleys, 97 to 102 near the foothills, 94 to 102 in the mountains and 112 to 117 in the deserts.

Conditions will begin to return to normal on Sunday.

“For Sunday into the middle of next week, the return of monsoonal moisture will bring a decrease in high temperatures for inland areas with chances for afternoon and evening

thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts,” the weather servcie said.