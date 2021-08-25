Hikers in Mission Trails Regional Park. Photo by Chris Stone

A warming trend in Southern California will push high temperatures up by 5 to 10 degrees above average everywhere in San Diego County but along the coast.

“High pressure to the east will continue the warming trend through Thursday and Friday with hotter and drier conditions for inland areas,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego said Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday were forecast to be 75 to 80 along the coast, 82 to 87 inland, 86 to 91 in the western valleys, 93 to 98 near the foothills, 89 to 97 in the mountains and 108 to 113 in the deserts.

An excessive heat warning for the county deserts is in effect until Friday evening.

The weather service also warned of smoke in the air from the massive wildfires burning in Northern California.

“There should be higher smoke concentrations closer to the surface at times today for the inland valleys, mountains, and deserts,” according to the forecast.