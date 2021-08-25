A Pacific Surfliner powered by one of the new Siemens Charger locomotives. Courtesy Amtrak

As the number of COVID-19 infections continues to increase, it was announced Wednesday that Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains that travel between San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will require reservations for passengers from Sept. 3-7 to safely manage capacity.

Amtrak expects Labor Day weekend to be busier than normal. Additional train cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains, a statement from the transportation agency said. However, the number of seats onboard each Pacific Surfliner train is limited. More dates may be added where a reservation is required, depending on travel demand.

Additionally, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended from Sept. 3- 7, resuming Sept. 8. During this time monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi- ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip train and date through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period.

Passengers are encouraged to follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during their trip and at their destination, the Amtrak statement continued. This includes wearing a mask at stations and onboard trains at all times, washing hands or using sanitizer often and staying home if they are feeling sick.

Per federal law and Amtrak policy, all customers and employees must wear a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose, fits snugly against the side of the face, and secures under the chin at all times while onboard and in stations.

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through Southern California, serving 27 stations.

For the latest information, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.