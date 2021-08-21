Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing as the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to $11 million.

There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at the Texas Liquor store in National City, worth $33,286, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 12, 22, 36, 44, 47 and the Mega number was 20. The jackpot was $10 million.

The drawing was the fourth since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 41.4 million according to the lottery.