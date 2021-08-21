Photo by Chris Stone

Unseasonably cool and cloudy conditions were forecast for San Diego County today, with drizzle falling this morning mostly in coastal areas and in the western valleys, the National Weather Service said.



High temperatures along the coast were predicted to be 73-78 degrees with overnight lows of 61-66. Highs in the valleys will be 76-81 with lows of 56-63. Mountain highs were expected to be 76-85 with overnight lows of 53-61.

Highs in the deserts will be 97-102 with overnight lows of 72-77. Sunday was expected to be a little warmer, but still 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average, forecasters said.



On Tuesday, a ridge was predicted to begin to build over Southern California, causing temperatures to increase to 5 to 10 degrees above average for Thursday through Saturday.



Night and morning cloud coverage was expected be limited to coastal locations and the western valleys.

–City News Service