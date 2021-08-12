Officers will offer up some safety tips Saturday, but they’ll jump on their own skateboards too. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

Officers from the San Diego Police Department’s Northwestern Division on Saturday will join in Skate Jam 2021, back after a year’s break due to the pandemic.

SDPD’s officers won’t just watch over the event – they will drop their boards and join neighborhood youngsters from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track, 5977 Village Center Loop Road.

Residents are invited to come out and meet San Diego police officers and skate or bike alongside them. There will be free snacks, refreshments and prizes too. Everyone is welcome – there is no age limit.

It’s not all fun and games, though. For parents wanting to pick up some tips, the officers also will provide safety advice for skateboarders, as well as bicycle riders.