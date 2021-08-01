Young girls enjoy the surf at La Jolla Shores. Photo by Chris Stone

Low clouds once again straddled coastal San Diego County Sunday morning, producing patchy dense fog across the coastal mesas and some of the lower elevations, the National Weather Service said.

The low clouds cleared quickly over land, with only a few lingering clouds along the beaches as of 9 a.m.

A lack of moisture was predicted to prevent thunderstorms from developing Sunday, though some spotty cumulus clouds were still expected over the mountains.

Mostly sunny skies can be expected for the first day of August! Temperatures will be about where they should be this time of year. We hope you're having a great weekend! #CAwx #SundayBrunch pic.twitter.com/eKA6vmwuQn — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 1, 2021

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are predicted to reach 79 degrees, 85 inland, 89 in the western valleys, 96 near the foothills, 97 in the mountains and 113 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

Building high pressure was expected to lead to rising temperatures and a shrinking marine layer through the middle of the week, with coastal low clouds becoming less likely the next few nights, the NWS said.

Heat was predicted to peak Tuesday and Wednesday before gradually cooling later on. Forecasters said no monsoon activity was expected this week.

At area beaches, a couple of south swells, 2-3 feet, were predicted to bring some elevated surf and high rip currents to the more southerly facing beaches Monday through Wednesday. Maximum surf was likely to be 5-6 feet.

City News Service contributed to this report.