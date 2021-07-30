Doris Yorysh at The Glen at Scripps Ranch. Courtesy photo

The Glen at Scripps Ranch hosted its own Summer Olympics game this week with more than 150 seniors competing in 10 different sports.

The event, which coincides with the official Olympics in Tokyo, “is a fun way for residents to maintain both their physical and mental health while having a bit of fun,” organizers said.

Residents participated in sports, including a pool noodle race, putting tournament, bocce ball, table tennis, cornhole and more.

The games was kicked off with an official Olympic torch ceremony and parade, organizers said.

For more information about The Glen, go to expectmore.theglenatscrippsranch.com.

Oliver Smoot holds the torch during an Olympics celebration at The Glen. Courtesy photo