Lifeguards survey the beach at La Jolla Shores. Photo by Chris Stone

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is predicting cloudy skies, cooler weather and a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.

The weather service said a moisture-laden weather system moving across Arizona and Southern California will result in a 20% chance of rain in most areas rising to as much as 50% in the mountains and deserts.

“Extensive cloudiness, high humidity, and cooler weather will accompany this system through Monday,” the weather service said. “Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop as well, with a threat of locally heavy rainfall.”

Highs are forecast to be 71 to 76 along the coast, 77 inland, 76 to 81 in the western valleys, 81 to 86 near the foothills, 79 to 87 in the mountains and 95 to 100 in the deserts.

The weather service said drier air and seasonally warm temperatures will return on Tuesday and continue for much of the week.