A ticket with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s $62 million SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a liquor store in Van Nuys.

The numbers drawn Saturday night – 9, 11, 15, 27, 30 and the Mega number, 25.

Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold in convenience stores in San Ysidro and Atwater in Merced County.

They are each worth $24,559, the California Lottery announced.

The drawing was the 55th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold on Dec. 26.

The jackpot winner has 60 days to choose between receiving the $62 million total in 30 graduated installments or the lump sum cash payment of $44.6 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will be $7 million.