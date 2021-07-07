Photo via Pixabay

The San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office began offering “Walk-Up Wednesday” marriage services Wednesday at the clerk’s “Marriage Hut,” located in Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego.

The clerk’s office has received an unprecedented number of requests for marriage licenses and civil services — and to meet pent-up demand caused by COVID-19 interruptions, it opened more appointments across the county and began offering the no-appointment-required services starting Wednesday.

The venue is the Marriage Hut — a converted concession booth at the park that recently won an achievement award from the National Association of Counties for innovative ideas during the pandemic.

Walk-Up Wednesday will continue through the summer or until demand subsides.

“July is the start of what we are calling the Summer of Love, and it is sizzling hot,” said San Diego County Clerk Ernest J. Dronenburg Jr. “So many couples had to delay or rebook their weddings because of the pandemic and are now ready to start their lives together.

“My San Diego County Clerk team is pulling out all the stops and offering walk-up services to make sure your summer of love is unforgettable.”

Walk-Up Wednesday will only be offered at the Marriage Hut, located at 1600 Pacific Highway on the north side of the County Administration Center in Waterfront Park. Services will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are welcome.

Marriage licenses, under California law, are valid for 90 only days from the date issued. Couples are encouraged to complete their applications online for faster service at www.sdarcc.com.

Other than Walk-Up Wednesdays, license and ceremony appointments are still required for Downtown, Chula Vista, San Marcos and Santee locations. The cost of a non-confidential marriage license is $70, with an additional $88 for a civil ceremony performed by county staff in English or Spanish.

–City News Service