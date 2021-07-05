San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego campuses are open today for animal reclaims and stray intakes. Additional services and adoptions will resume on Tuesday, July 6. Photo via @SDHumane Twitter

The San Diego Humane Society recovered 80 stray animals Monday, many of which the agency says likely ran away from their homes overnight during Fourth of July fireworks celebrations.

The group reported that 80 strays, including 56 dogs, were found by its teams combing the region’s communities for pets who were likely frightened by Independence Day festivities.

Anyone who lost a pet was advised to check San Diego Humane Society’s Lost and Found Pets page at www.sdhumane.org/services/lost-and-found.

At San Diego Humane Society, we have taken in 80 stray pets so far today, including 56 dogs. Many likely ran away during the July Fourth celebrations and fireworks. If you lost or found a pet, please visit https://t.co/MpLEy1S3LQ for more information. pic.twitter.com/nTbBCHfyPD — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) July 5, 2021

Those who find a stray pet are urged to try to locate the owner in the area first. The pet may have tags with a phone number, which could prevent a ride to the shelter.

“July Fourth is a holiday for people, not animals, which is why we typically see an increased number of stray pets at San Diego Humane Society in the days following the celebrations,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. “Pets spooked by the noise have been known to jump fences out of fear and confusion. It is so important for pet parents to plan ahead and make sure their animals are safe. In the event your pet does get lost, please file a report with us and check our website for stray animals we have taken in.”

It is a busy day at San Diego Humane Society. So far our team has taken in 59 stray pets — many who likely ran away during the July Fourth celebrations and fireworks. If you lost or found a pet, please visit https://t.co/MpLEy1S3LQ for more information. pic.twitter.com/Lee4q8FSlB — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) July 5, 2021

— City News Service contributed to this article