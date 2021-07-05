Mission Trails Regional Park. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego region can expect near normal temperatures west of the mountains, with temperatures around five degrees above normal in the deserts for the first part of the week.

High temperatures along the coast Tuesday are expected to reach 74 degrees, 80 inland, 83 in the western valleys, 92 near the foothills, 97 in the mountains, and 114 in the deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

Breezy northwest winds will occur over the outer coastal waters each afternoon and evening through Tuesday, with guests to 20 knots possible. Otherwise no hazardous marine weather is expected through Friday, meteorologists said.

Elevated fire weather conditions will continue for the deserts onto desert slopes of the mountains each afternoon this week. Lowest afternoon daytime humidity will drop to around 10% with gusty southwest to west winds during the afternoon and evening, according to NWS.

Night and morning low clouds will reach into portions of the western valleys through the week, forecasters said.

The return of easterly flow in the mid-levels of the atmosphere mid-week through the weekend will increase moisture, likely resulting in cloud formation over the mountains in the afternoons. Thunderstorm potential remains very low into the weekend due to strength and placement of the high.

There is a bit of uncertainty in forecast highs as they will be greatly influenced by the presence of monsoon moisture. Late in the week and into the weekend, hotter conditions are expected inland, peaking Saturday through Monday, according to NWS.

The heat risk will be moderate-to-high in the mountains and deserts. It looks like the hottest days of the week will be Saturday and Sunday, forecasters predicted.