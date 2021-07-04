Piles of post-holiday trash collected on area beaches in 2018. Photo credit: sandiego.surfrider.org

Surfrider Foundation San Diego once again hosts its beach cleanup series Monday when volunteers clear the sand of holiday trash and debris.

The foundation calls July 4th “the dirtiest beach day of the year,” and has long referred to July 5 as “the morning after.”

Join in the 9 a.m. cleanups at the Ocean Beach Pier, Ocean Beach Dog Park, Belmont Park at Mission Beach, Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach, Moonlight Beach in Encinitas and the Oceanside Pier. Register online to take part.

Volunteers remove large amounts of red and blue single-use plastic cups, food packaging, abandoned toys and clothing, fireworks and cigarette butts from local beaches during the annual post-Independence Day cleanup.

In 2019, the “Morning After” cleanup drew nearly 800 volunteers who removed more than 3,900 lbs. of trash from five San Diego-area beaches in three hours.

The San Diego River Park Foundation and I Love a Clean San Diego joins Surfrider in the effort.