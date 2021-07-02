A woman wearing a dress depicting an American flag is seen on Pacific Beach. REUTERS/Bing Guan

The San Diego region can expect warm summer weather throughout the Independence Day weekend, though the marine lawyer will moderate temperatures along the coast.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego predicted temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s along the coast, mid 70s inland, low 80s in the valleys, high 80s in the foothills, low to mid 90s in the mountains, and mid 100s to low 110s in the deserts.

“Warm summer weather will prevail through Independence Day,” the weather service said. “Temperatures will be above average this weekend in the valleys, mountains and deserts, warmest on Sunday.”

But “June gloom” continues into July along the coast, with the forecasters noting that “coastal areas will remain under the influence of the marine layer and temperatures will be

closer to seasonal norms.”

The weather service said an “isolated thunderstorm or two” may form over the mountains and deserts Saturday.

The heat and gusty winds on Sunday will create fire weather conditions in the mountains, while a long period south swell from 190-200 degrees will bring elevated surf to Orange County beaches.