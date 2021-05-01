Expect a windy weekend in San Diego County this first weekend of May especially in the mountains and deserts. Photo via Pixabay.

A trough moving over San Diego County this weekend was expected to lead to gusty westerly winds over the mountains and deserts, a deepening marine layer with night and morning low clouds and fog, and cooler days, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory was issued by the NWS for 2 p.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Sunday for the San Diego County mountains.

“If a beach visit is contemplated, consider Saturday over Sunday, when gusty southerly winds associated with a moderate coastal eddy will add to the chill,” forecasters said.

A warming trend was predicted to start on Monday as the marine layer retreats back to coastal areas under building high pressure, the NWS said. The warming was expected to peak around Wednesday, followed by cooling into next weekend.

Coastal high temperatures Saturday were expected to be 66-71 degrees with overnight lows of 53-58. Western valley highs will be 73-78 with overnight lows of 46-54. Near the foothills, highs will be 77-82.

Mountain highs were expected to be 74-82 with overnight lows of 41-48. Desert highs will be 96-101 with overnight lows of 60-67.

In coastal waters this weekend, south swells up to 3 feet were forecast to produce elevated surf, strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions. Surf will build Saturday, peak Sunday and subside Monday, forecasters said.

This southerly swell may lead to breaking waves of 4-6 feet, with sets to 7 feet at beaches in far northern San Diego County. Otherwise, surf was expected to generally remain in the 3-5 foot range for most county beaches.

–City News Service