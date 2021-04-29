Photo courtesy San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society’s Virtual Walk for Animals has raised more than $230,000 toward a $400,000 goal.

The organization hopes community members continue fundraising through May 28 to help create a more humane San Diego for animals.

The event, one of the organization’s largest annual fundraisers will support SDHS’ ability to care for nearly 50,000 animals in need this year.

Traditionally held at Kit Carson Park in Escondido and Liberty Station in San Diego, the Walk for Animals was combined into a single virtual event this year, for everyone’s safety.

In addition to fundraising and engaging with online content participants have been walking in their own way (with safety and social distancing in mind) — around the block, around the living room, in the backyard, on a patio or even on the treadmill.

“We are so grateful for the incredible support of the community who have stepped up to support San Diego Humane Society’s life-changing work at this year’s Walk for Animals,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president, and CEO, San Diego Humane Society.

“Funds raised will keep healthy and treatable animals in our local community from being euthanized while we expand our innovative programs to help other shelters locally and across the country stay at zero euthanasia.”

Community members can continue to fundraise and donate at sdwalkforanimals.org through May 28.