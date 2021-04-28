Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner on the bluffs in Del Mar. Courtesy Amtrak

A full rail closure on the passenger and freight rail line between Solana Beach and San Diego planned for this weekend has been canceled, the San Diego Association of Governments announced Wednesday.

All rail service will continue as normal. The closure was canceled because crews completed the first phase of emergency repairs on the Del Mar Bluffs last weekend. A portion of the bluffs south of Del Mar’s Fourth Street collapsed on Feb. 28.

During four previous weekend closures in March and April, SANDAG crews graded the area around the most recent collapse, drilled 18 concrete and steel piles into the bluffs, and installed tieback anchors to reinforce the bluffs and protect the tracks.

Crews will continue repairs this spring and summer along the slope of the upper bluffs and install new sea walls along the beach just south of Fourth Street in Del Mar. Work on the bluffs is ongoing and is anticipated to be complete in summer 2021.