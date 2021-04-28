Homepage image of Words Alive, awarded $20,000 by the Oceanside Community Foundation. Image via wordsalive,org.

The Oceanside Community Foundation Wednesday announced $80,000 in grants to six nonprofit organizations for programs aimed and promoting diversity and inclusion for local students.

The funding went to organizations offering afternoon enrichment programming, with the goal of accelerating student learning and supporting their well-being throughout the 2021-22 school year.

The Boys & Girls Club of Oceanside was awarded $14,000 for its Youth for Unity program, which addresses racial injustice and creates an environment that embraces inclusion and diversity.

North County Lifeline was awarded $10,000 for its Open HeART (Arts Reflecting Togetherness) program, which commissions local artists to work side- by-side with the youth participants to create culturally relevant installations.

The Tariq Khamisa Foundation was awarded $10,000 for its Safe Schools Restorative program, which works through school partnerships to support the development and well-being of youth.

The Oceanside Theatre Company was awarded $5,000 for its OTC Embrace virtual arts programming that includes twice-monthly events such as concerts and readings.

Words Alive was awarded $20,000 for its Words Alive Adolescent program, which connects students to books they read, to each other, and to their world.

The Gold Youth Arts Organization was awarded $20,000 for its Gold Youth “Beginner/Development” Drum & Bugle Corps program, a system-change initiative centered on direct and personalized music education, with support systems for at-risk youth.

“After a challenging year for so many students, our goal with this grant funding is for all Oceanside students to be able to reignite their excitement and passion for school while putting their social and emotional health first,” said OCF Board Chair Vince Alessi.

“By increasing access to high-quality after school enrichment programs and creating pathways for meaningful connections for students throughout the region, we can ensure that students have a fun and educational experience that fosters diversity and inclusion.”