Executive director, Fabienne Perlov, is departing the council after five years. Photo via sandiegodiplomacy.org

The San Diego Diplomacy Council announced Monday a new executive director is being sought to take over the nonprofit’s work “promoting trust, cultural understanding and collaboration between San Diego and the world.”

The nonprofit’s executive director, Fabienne Perlov, is departing the organization after five years at the helm to become vice chair of San Diego’s International Affairs Board.

“Over the past year, especially, our work has become more challenging as social, racial and political unrest increased, while opportunities for in-person connections and learning decreased,” said Yen Tu, the SDDC’s board president.

“In 2020, Fabienne’s leadership allowed us to host 10,000 professional interactions, most virtually, representing 100 countries. We are excited to find a new executive director who can continue this critical work and expand our reach, promoting and building global prosperity, peace and understanding,” Tu said.

Since 1979, the SDDC has brought world leaders to the area in partnership with the U.S. State Department’s International Visitors Leadership Program. The organization also develops programs, including public and private conferences, fellowships, training, global events, overseas educational tours and international exchanges.

The Diplomacy Council offers a range of programming and volunteer opportunities for the general public, as well.

Key achievements during Perlov’s tenure included strategically growing the nonprofit’s professional and educational exchange programs, securing key partnerships with local, national and international organizations, launching new programs for San Diego high school students and international alumni and pivoting the organization to online programs during the pandemic, according to the board.

Jim Davis, the council’s operations director for the past six years, will serve as interim director. Davis will work with the board of directors to identify and transition the incoming executive director, according to a council statement

To learn more or apply, visit this page.