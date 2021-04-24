La Jolla Cove on a cloudy day. Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

Night and morning low clouds west of the San Diego County mountains Saturday were expected to slowly clear back to the coast each afternoon this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The mountains and deserts were forecast to be mostly clear and breezy, where a wind advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday for gusts from 50-60 mph.

An incoming Pacific storm system was expected to continue the county’s cool weather, with a chance for showers Sunday night into Tuesday, the NWS said.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 64-69 degrees with overnight lows of 49-54. Highs in the valleys will be 68-73 with overnight lows of 43-50.

Mountain highs were expected to be 63-73 with overnight lows of 38-45. Desert highs will be 88-93 with overnight lows of 55-64.

At Southern California beaches Saturday, south swells of 4-5 feet were expected through early Monday. Strong and dangerous rip and longshore currents might be generated at all beaches, the NWS said.

Wednesday through Friday was predicted to be a much warmer period with inland valley highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday and Friday, while high temperatures may exceed 100 in the lower deserts. Highs in the mountains and in the coastal zones were expected to be in the 70s and 80s.

–City News Service