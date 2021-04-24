A Caltrans crew repairing a highway. Courtesy Caltrans

Construction crews will fully close a segment of eastbound State Route 94 on three nights from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., beginning Sunday.

The work is part of a series of SR-94 freeway closures to take place on both the east and westbound sides during the next five weeks. Crews expect to work three to four nights at each location.

The first closures, from Spring Street to the Kenwood Drive undercrossing, are needed for ongoing pavement work and curb ramp upgrades.

Caltrans crews will upgrade the ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

Signs will be posted to indicate detours through Campo Road to Kenwood Drive to SR-94.

The work resumes Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., on eastbound SR-94 from the Kenwood undercrossing to the Avocado/Calvo Road overcrossing.

At that time, motorists will be directed to detours through Kenwood to Campo Road/Sweetwater Springs Boulevard, then to Jamacha Boulevard and SR-94.

During the five weeks, work will take place Sundays through Thursdays, typically from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Caltrans opted for the full closures to better protect highway crews. Nearby residents also may hear construction noise related to the work.

For real-time traffic information including road closures due to construction and maintenance, see Caltrans’ Quick Map.