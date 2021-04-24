A woman wearing a face covering walks on the beach in Del Mar. Photo by Emily Jennewein

With San Diego County’s recent entrance to the less-restrictive orange tier, many people are excited to begin returning to a sense of normalcy. However, after a year of increased stress and anxiety, it’s not unusual to feel some apprehension about when and how to venture out again.

Even as guidelines change and people continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it can be hard to let go of the anxiety you may have become used to feeling. We’ve been under chronic stress for well over a year. It makes sense we feel anxious because things were very frightening and challenging for a long period of time.

Instead of downplaying our emotions, it’s important to acknowledge them, give ourselves compassion, put things into perspective and, finally, move at your own pace as you venture out again. Here are a few ways you can start doing that.

Prepare for Difficult Conversations

While there is a light at the end of tunnel, public health officials caution that everyone should continue to follow state travel guidelines and practice all other COVID-related safety measures. As more businesses — including gyms, restaurants and theme parks — start to reopen, some people may have different comfort levels than their friends or family.

I advise you to have open and honest dialogue. Many of us might have different ideas of what’s safe and not safe, so let’s talk about it. We may be able to find some common ground. And while some people are excited to get back to their old routines, it’s OK for others to be more cautious about returning to certain activities.

Remember, if you aren’t ready to do something, you can set boundaries and share that you aren’t comfortable yet.

Ease Back Into Normalcy

For some people, getting used to doing things again may take some time. Try dipping your toe in the water, rather than jumping into the deep end. When something seems overwhelming, give yourself permission to take gradual steps.

You can start by participating in outdoor activities with others to ease back into social life. However, it’s important to remember that as you expand your comfort zone, you should make sure to continue to take the proper precautions and follow local guidelines.

Know When to Reach Out

Talk to your friends and family about how they are feeling — as they may be feeling similar apprehension and anxiety. But if your anxiety persists or is becoming debilitating, it is a sign that you may need a little bit of help. Mental health professionals are a great resource for helping walk us through severe anxiety.

Talk with your primary care doctor about your mental health questions or concerns. You can also reach out to a mental health provider directly with most insurance plans; the contact information is usually located on your health insurance card.

Above all, know that you are not alone. This has been a challenging year, and you shouldn’t expect yourself to come out of it without some hesitation or concern. Just remember that there are resources to help you manage both.

Veronica Campbell is a marriage and family therapist at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.