Ice clung to pine needles after a storm dropped several inches of snow in the Laguna Mountains. Photo by Chris Stone

A deep marine layer will gradually decrease in depth through the weekend in San Diego, but with night and morning low clouds still covering the coast and valleys, the National Weather Service said.

Inland areas will warm slowly through Saturday, then begin to cool on Sunday, forecasters reported.

Elevated-to-high surf and strong rip currents are expected at the beaches through Sunday.

Onshore flow will continue periods of stronger and gusty southwest to west winds along the desert slopes of the mountains into the deserts Sunday through Monday, according to the weather service, with peak gusts of 50-60 mph.

A Pacific low-pressure system and late-season winter storm with widespread rain and high elevation mountain snow is expected Sunday night through Tuesday morning, with Monday the most likely time for precipitation, NWS said.

Who's ready for some rain and mountain snow?



A late season winter storm system will impact SoCal on Monday, bringing light to moderate rain and mountain snow (above 6,000 feet).



Check out the forecast rain and snow amounts below! #cawx pic.twitter.com/CvKRaISmLx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 23, 2021

Snow is expected to fall above 6,000 feet, with amounts of 1-3 inches and up to 6 inches possible on the highest peaks.

Monday is forecast to be the coolest day, with some locations struggling to reach 60 degrees, according to the weather agency.

Beyond Tuesday, a period of dry and warmer weather is in store for the remainder of next week, as high pressure aloft strengthens across California, meteorologists advised.