A disaster-relief truck operated by the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties. Photo courtesy of the agency

San Diego County residents can begin to sign up Thursday to receive free home fire safety consultations and smoke alarm installations, officials said.

Residents have until May 8 to sign up to receive fire safety support from a volunteer with the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties.

They also may be added to a list to receive free smoke alarms to be installed by local fire departments and community partners.

The virtual 15-minute consultations include information on:

Causes of home fires;

How to reduce the risk of a fire in the home;

What to do if a fire occurs;

Planning an escape route and family meeting place;

Preparing your children;

Finding you can’t evacuate – what then?;

Making your action plan work.

Appointments can be booked in both English and Spanish at the Southern California Home Fire Campaign site.

“Home fires remain the most frequent disaster during COVID-19, and more than 90% of Red Cross responses each year are the result of home fires,” said Melissa Altman, regional preparedness manager of the San Diego and Imperial counties Red Cross chapter. “It’s critical that we help our neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters.”

The program is part of the national Sound the Alarm effort to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety.