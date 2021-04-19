Timothy Gill and Joylani Kamalu are seen in February video featured on YouTube.com

A Vista pair who shared their aviation adventures via YouTube are feared dead in an Arizona plane crash.

Timothy Gill, 37, and Joylani Kamalu, 38 — who go by Tango & Juliet — landed at Sedona Airport and went missing while flying to Grand Canyon National Park Airport for an appointment in the Tusayan area scheduled for Monday morning, authorities said.

Authorities searching for the aircraft that went missing during a weekend trip from the San Diego area to Arizona found the wreckage of the plane with two bodies in it Monday in a wooded area near the Grand Canyon.

Joylani Kamalu as seen in recent video featured on YouTube.com Timothy Gill as seen in recent video featured on YouTube.com Timothy Gill and Joylani Kamalu, seen in recent video, landed at Sedona Airport and went missing while flying to Grand Canyon National Park. Image via YouTube.com Timothy Gill and Joylani Kamalu, seen in recent video. Image via YouTube.com Wreckage of plane crash near the Grand Canyon. Courtesy Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

A helicopter crew with the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue found the crash site northeast of H.A. Clark Memorial Field in Williams, Arizona, shortly after 1:30 a.m., said Jon Paxton, spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The aircraft was reported overdue early Sunday evening.

The pair described their video channel as: “Tango & Juliet take to the skies in their airplane to explore some of the most unique, off the beaten path destinations! Come along and enjoy the romance of grass-roots aviation.”

Their latest video, posted March 20, said: “We have a lazy flying day with no real plans in mind, crow-hopping around a couple local airports to grab brunch and a growler of our favorite Hangar 24 beer. No better way to finish off a nice day of flying than sipping a nice cold beverage in the hangar as the engine cools off!”

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were called in to try to determine the cause of the crash.

— City News Service contributed to this report.