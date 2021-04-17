A man jogs along Mission Bay. Photo by Chris Stone

Mostly sunny skies were predicted for San Diego County Saturday with near-normal temperatures prevailing in most locations, the National Weather Service said.

Santa Ana conditions were expected to bring gusty northeast winds to the mountains and foothills, with substantial warming Sunday and Monday, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 64-69 degrees with overnight lows of 49-54, forecasters said. Highs in the inland valleys will be 72-77 with overnight lows of 48-53.

Mountain highs were expected to be 66-73 with overnight lows of 42-50. Desert highs will be 85-90 with overnight lows of 56-65.

Onshore flow was forecast to return and temperatures expected to be lower for the middle of next week as a low-pressure trough moves in from the north, the NWS said. The trough could also bring more low clouds and a chance of light rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Temperatures were predicted to increase again next Friday and Saturday as the trough moves off to the east.

–City News Service