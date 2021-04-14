State Route 163 near downtown San Diego. Photo by Thomas Galvez via Flickr

If you have travel plans on state Route 163 near Balboa Park on Saturday, it’s best to make alternate plans.

All lanes of northbound SR-163 from Interstate 5 to Interstate 8 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for maintenance, according to Caltrans.

The northbound and southbound I-5 connectors to SR-163, as well as the westbound state Route 94 to northbound I-5 connector, also will be closed.

Here are Caltrans’ recommended detours:

Northbound SR-163 – take northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-163;

Southbound I-5 connector to northbound SR-163 – continue southbound SR-163 to eastbound State Route 94, to northbound State Route 15, to northbound Interstate 805 to northbound SR-163;

Westbound SR-94 connector to northbound I-5 – continue westbound SR-94 onto F Street, turn right onto 16th Street, right at E Street to southbound I-5, exit at Imperial Avenue, turn left to 19th Street to northbound I-5