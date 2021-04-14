If you have travel plans on state Route 163 near Balboa Park on Saturday, it’s best to make alternate plans.
All lanes of northbound SR-163 from Interstate 5 to Interstate 8 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for maintenance, according to Caltrans.
The northbound and southbound I-5 connectors to SR-163, as well as the westbound state Route 94 to northbound I-5 connector, also will be closed.
Here are Caltrans’ recommended detours:
- Northbound SR-163 – take northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-163;
- Southbound I-5 connector to northbound SR-163 – continue southbound SR-163 to eastbound State Route 94, to northbound State Route 15, to northbound Interstate 805 to northbound SR-163;
- Westbound SR-94 connector to northbound I-5 – continue westbound SR-94 onto F Street, turn right onto 16th Street, right at E Street to southbound I-5, exit at Imperial Avenue, turn left to 19th Street to northbound I-5
