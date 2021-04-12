Photo via Pixabay

The Rancho Bernardo Community Foundation announced Monday that grants are available through a program intended to enhance the quality of life for those who live, work and play in Rancho Bernardo.

In its 2021/2022 grant cycle, RBCF — an affiliate of The San Diego Foundation — will accept proposals for grants between $1,500 and $10,000 to “demonstrate the power to build a more vibrant and civically engaged community.” Proposals must be submitted online by no later than 5 p.m. on May 24.

“We’re committed to the financial support of the Rancho Bernardo nonprofit organizations to build a vibrant community that benefits current and future residents,” said Daniel Wilson, RBCF board president. “We want to improve the quality of life and meet emerging community needs by increasing responsible and effective philanthropy.”

The goal of the grant cycle is to support programs making Rancho Bernardo a better place in which to live, work and play. Desirable projects will inspire community pride, revitalization and increase the quality of life of the broader community, Wilson said.

Projects must clearly address Rancho Bernardo-specific issues and needs.

Separately, RBCF will award up to $10,000 in increments of funding levels between $1,500 and $5,000 for programs involving music, to be awarded from the RB Symphony on the Green Fund.

Projects should be practical, achievable within a year time frame, and have prospects for long-term sustainability. Funding may be used to expand existing programs, replicate programs tested in other communities or to launch totally new efforts.

The Rancho Bernardo Community Foundation intends to fund programs managed by nonprofit organizations, schools or government agencies that focus on problem areas, opportunities or populations that otherwise are not funded and serviced by existing nonprofits, educational organization mandates or state or federal programs.

In its 33 years of grantmaking, RBCF has granted more than $880,000 to over 120 nonprofit programs.

The grant form can be accessed at https://app.smarterselect.com/programs/72973.

–City News Service