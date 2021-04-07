Police at the scene of the crash inside the tunnel under the City College campus. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Nearly a month after their deaths at a homeless camp, the lives of Randy Ferris, Walter Jones and Rodney Diffemdal will be honored at an interfaith memorial service downtown, it was announced Wednesday.

The three were killed March 15 while sleeping in their tents in the B Street tunnel at San Diego City College.

The service is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the Civic Center Plaza next to the Civic Theater at 202 C St.

Craig Martin Voss, 72, faces three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury in connection with morning crash.

Organizers said plans are continuing to develop, but are counting on the Voices of Our City choir to perform.

Faith leaders expected to be involved include:

The Rev. Penelope Bridges, rector, Episcopal Cathedral of Saint Paul

Father Joe Carroll

Pastor Kurt Christensen, First Lutheran Church

Rabbi Scott Meltzer, Congregation Ohr Shalom

Yusef Miller, Islamic Society of North County

Deacon Jim Moore, Saint Joseph’s Cathedral

Pastor Chris Nafis, Living Water, Church of the Nazarene

And John Savidge, First Presbyterian Church

Masks and social distancing are required.

Voss faces 20 years and eight months in state prison if convicted of all charges.

Following a bail review hearing last week, San Diego Superior Court Judge Francis Devaney ordered Voss to be placed on house arrest. He is required to wear a GPS monitoring device and drug screening patch, must surrender his driver’s license, and submit to random drug screenings.

Defense attorney Kristen Haden cited a California Supreme Court ruling in her argument for release, which requires judges to consider a defendant’s ability to pay, in addition to concerns regarding public safety and the risk of flight.

The attorney argued that Voss remaining at the scene of the crash showed he was not a flight risk, and argued there were significant risks of COVID-19 complications while incarcerated due to his age and prior medical issues. Haden also said her client is unable to work due to a prior stroke and lacks the financial resources to afford bail.

Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright argued for Voss to remain in custody, saying the house arrest conditions would not necessarily prevent Voss from getting behind the wheel of a car. Though Voss’ car has been impounded as part of the investigation, he lives with his wife, who has a vehicle.

— City News Service contributed to this report.