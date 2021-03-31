La Jolla Shores Beach. Photo by Chris Jennewein

San Diego County health officials issued an advisory Wednesday regarding ocean water quality at La Jolla Shores beach.

This week’s water sample at Avenida De La Playa indicated bacteria levels may exceed health standards. Residents were advised to avoid water contact, but the beach is not closed.

The advisory indicated runoff from rain last week may be the cause.

County staff collect samples at 81 San Diego County beaches each week and provide an online report.

Earlier this week the county extended a three-month beach closure in Imperial Beach due to sewage contamination from Mexico.

The closure in southern San Diego County, which began on Christmas Day, now reaches the northern end of Imperial Beach, north of Carnation Avenue.

Warning signs will remain on the Imperial Beach shoreline until weekly samples reveal levels of bacteria have dropped back to safe levels, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Most trails in nearby Tijuana River Valley Regional Park are closed due to muddy conditions.