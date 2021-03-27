D’liteful Chocolat storefront. Photo by Tim Vechik /James Croft Photography

D’liteful Chocolat’s Chef Dayleen Coleman this week announced she’ll be offering springtime specialties and new classes.

Spring specialties include chocolate truffle eggs, Easter truffles and macarons.

In addition to gourmet items found in the D’Liteful retail shop, Coleman and team are also able to relaunch their classes and baking workshops, which will include:

Weekly baking and chocolate classes for ages 8-17

Kids’ chocolate egg making class

Chocolate Workshop – Ganache & Piping

For more information, go to dlitefulchocolat.com.