Palm trees sway in the wind in Hillcrest. File photo by Jennifer Vigil

Gusty winds are expected in the San Diego County mountains and deserts Wednesday before a storm system sweeps into the region and brings a chance of rain Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds out of the north will be between 15 and 20 mph Wednesday, with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph, forecasters said. Wind speeds are expected to increase to 25-35 mph early Thursday morning, with gusts topping out at 45 mph.

A low-pressure system will sweep into the region Thursday morning and bring a slight chance of showers throughout San Diego County until Friday evening, according to the weather service. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around on- tenth of an inch in coastal areas, the western valleys and the deserts, while the mountains could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.

Snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet on Thursday and Friday, but little to no snow accumulation is expected, forecasters said.

Highs temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid to high 60s in coastal areas, the mid 60s to low 70s in the western valleys, the high 50s to low 60s in the mountains and the mid 70s to low 80s in the deserts.

Clear skies are expected by Friday night and temperatures will warm up over the weekend, forecasters said.