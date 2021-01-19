Balboa Park Lights Up to Honor Those Who Have Died from COVID-19

Share This Article:

Mayor Todd Gloria will have the city of San Diego join communities across the country in honoring the nearly 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 by illuminating buildings throughout Balboa Park Tuesday tonight.

“More than 2,000 San Diego County residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus,” Mayor Gloria said. “It’s important the city of San Diego stands with President-elect Biden and communities throughout the United States in this somber occasion and memorialize their deaths. This will serve as a declaration that we must continue to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 and not allow more preventable deaths.”

The inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on Jan. 20 will feature a memorial to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19. At 5:30 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, a ceremony in Washington, D.C., will feature a historic lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Cities and towns throughout the country have been invited to join by illuminating buildings and ringing church bells in a national moment of unity and remembrance.

The city of San Diego will do its part in Balboa Park by bathing the California Tower, San Diego Museum of Art Museum, and the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in amber light, while the Museum of Us (formerly the Museum of Man), House of Hospitality, Mingei International Museum, Casa de Balboa and other locations will be illuminated in red, white and blue.

Additionally, the San Diego Convention Center will be illuminated in amber.

