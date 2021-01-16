Dry, Warm Weather Predicted for San Diego County

Share This Article:

Dry, warm Santa Ana conditions were predicted Saturday for San Diego County with gusty northeasterly winds, with temperatures a little cooler than Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts over 35 mph were still occurring in the mountains and western foothills Saturday morning, and these winds will decrease a little in the afternoon but then increase again overnight into Sunday, forecasters said.

There still could be some 90-degree highs in the valleys and lower deserts Saturday, and humidity will remain low everywhere with widespread 10% humidity Saturday afternoon, forecasters said.

A red flag warning of critical fire danger continues through Saturday afternoon in the areas north of San Diego County, the NWS said.

A high surf advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Tuesday for coastal areas.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 73-78 degrees with overnight lows of 47-54. Western valley highs will be around 85 with overnight lows of 50-60. Near the foothills the highs will be 79-84.

In the mountains, high temperatures were expected to be 70-77 with overnight lows of 41-51. Desert highs will be around 84 with overnight lows of 44-54.

More significant cooling will come on Monday and Tuesday as low pressure dives south over the West Coast with some showers developing by Tuesday and some snow possible over the higher mountains, forecasters said.

“Northeast winds will redevelop late Monday and Tuesday and could be quite strong,” the NWS said. “More low pressure systems could move through the region late next week and beyond and bring more chances of precipitation.”

At the county’s beaches, swells from the west and northwest will continue to bring high surf and dangerous swimming conditions through Tuesday. Surf of 4 to 7 feet and sets to 8 feet are expected, forecasters said. Sets of up to 10 feet are possible from La Jolla southward.

Rain could fall a couple of times late next week or early the following week, the NWS said.

–City News Service

