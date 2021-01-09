Warm Weather Ahead This Week in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Dry weather with above-normal temperatures are expected to continue Saturday throughout San Diego County as a Santa Ana pattern prevails, with warmth peaking late next week, the National Weather Service said.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday for coastal areas, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 64-69 degrees and mostly sunny with overnight lows of 40-47 and mostly clear, the NWS said. Western valley highs will be around 73 with overnight lows of 41-49 and wind gusts of up to 25 mph. Highs near the foothills will be 66-71.

Mountain highs were expected to be 56-64 with overnight lows of 33-41. Desert highs will be 70-75 with overnight lows of 38-48 and light winds.

In the coming week, fair skies and dry conditions will keep the nights cool, but after this weekend, a warming trend will set in under building high pressure, the weather service said. Temperatures will be well above average with no rain in sight for the latter half of the week.

At the beaches, large west-northwest swells will continue at times through Tuesday, producing elevated to high surf. Surf will peak Saturday, with another higher peak Monday, the NWS said. The highest surf will occur at the beaches in the southern part of the county, where sets of 8 to 10 feet are likely.

