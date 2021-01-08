UCSD Health to Administer 5,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations Daily at Petco Park

Share This Article:

San Diego County has partnered with UC San Diego Health to vaccinate at least 5,000 healthcare workers per day against coronavirus starting Monday.

The plan was announced Friday as hospitals throughout the county are bracing for a post-New Year’s Eve surge in infections that will challenge the region’s ability to care for COVID-19 patients.

A “vaccination super station” will open in the tailgate lot outside Petco Park from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Vaccinations will initially be only for healthcare workers in Phase 1A.

Healthcare workers with proper identification will be able to drive up and receive a shot while still in their vehicles, then remain onsite for 15 minutes to be monitored for any negative reaction to a vaccine.

The city of San Diego is assisting the effort with traffic control services and by from the San Diego Police Department.

“The vaccination super station increases our ability as a county to administer the vaccine to healthcare workers” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who brokered the partnership. “With UC San Diego Health assisting this new regional partnership we will get vaccines into the arms of health care workers much faster.”

There are approximately 500,000 healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities who are first in line to receive the vaccine before it is available to a wider group of residents.

“The rapid buildout and staffing of a major COVID-19 vaccine hub at Petco Park is a massive undertaking, and it would not be possible without our partners at the county and the Padres,” said Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health. “We are extremely proud of San Diego for coming together during this crisis, leveraging the innovation and collaboration for which our region is known to support the health and safety of the entire community.”

Fletcher said that if the “super station” concept is successful, then other locations will be established to vaccinate the remainder of people in Phase 1.

The county advised healthcare workers to first contact their regular provider to request the vaccine. If it’s not available, then they should make an appointment online at www.VaccinationSuperStationSD.com.

UCSD Health to Administer 5,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations Daily at Petco Park

