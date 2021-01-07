Father Joe’s Villages Joins Health Center Partners of Southern California

Share This Article:

San Diego-based homeless services provider Father Joe’s Villages joined the Health Center Partners of Southern California consortium, it was announced Thursday.

The HCP is a consortium providing health care policy, advocacy, technical assistance and training, and programs and services to community health centers and other safety net partners in southern California.

“We are delighted to welcome Father Joe’s Villages as a member of Health Center Partners and look forward to helping to strengthen its efforts in providing access to high quality health care to its diverse patient population,” said Henry Tuttle, president and CEO of Health Center Partners. “Father Joe’s Villages shares our vision as the region’s safety net as we work together to address the complex needs and improve the human condition of those living unsheltered in San Diego.”

Health Center Partners of Southern California includes a 17-membership organization of Federally Qualified Health Centers, Indian Health Services Organizations — both urban and sovereign — and Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest. The members collectively serve 966,000 patients for 3.7 million patient visits each year at 160 practice sites across San Diego, Riverside and Imperial counties.

“Our decision to join HCP is based largely on the strength we get by learning, growing and working with other health centers in southern California,” said Dr. Jeffrey Norris, chief medical officer at Father Joe’s Villages. “Through collaboration, we elevate the health and well-being of everyone in our region. Together, we can build a brighter future for all.”

San Diego’s largest homeless services provider, Father Joe’s Villages provides housing for more than 2,100 people each night, along with health care, substance use disorder treatment, job training and therapeutic childcare.

–-City News Service

