San Diego Drying Out After Winter’s First Major Storm

San Diego County will dry out on Tuesday after the first major winter storm dumped half an inch of rain and several inches of snow, but high surf will continue at area beaches.

“Showers will end over San Diego County this morning with warming and drying through Wednesday,” according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego. “A low-pressure system moving southeastward through California and Nevada on Thursday will bring cooling, followed by warming into Saturday.”

The snow level is near 4,000 feet with additional snowfall of one inch or less expected in the mountains above 4,500 feet, mostly from Julian southward.

A high surf advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday with the waves expected to peak Tuesday due to a pair of moderate period swells from 280-290 degrees. Sets of 6 to 9 feet are forecast, with the some reaching 10 feet in southern San Diego County.

Highs on Tuesday will be 59 to 64 along the coast, 62 in the western valleys, 53 to 58 near the foothills, 45 to 51 in the mountains and 61 to 66 in the deserts.

