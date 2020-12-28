Storm Brings Snow to Mountains, Rains to SD County Through Tuesday Morning

Share This Article:

A cold Pacific storm system that made landfall Monday in San Diego County was expected to continue bringing rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through Tuesday morning.

The highest rain totals were concentrated in the mountain areas, with 1.62 inches recorded at Lake Henshaw, 1.47 inches at Pine Valley, and 1.42 inches at Mesa Grande.

Up to an additional inch of rainfall is possible in the region through Monday evening, particularly in the northern areas and coastal slopes, accompanied by temperatures dipping into the upper 30s in the valleys, the National Weather Service said.

A winter storm warning issued Monday morning by the NWS remains in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday for San Diego County mountains above 4,500 feet. Elevations above 5,000 feet can expect eight to 14 inches of snow, while those above 6,500 feet may get up to 20 inches, according to the NWS.

Travel disruptions are expected in the mountains due to gusty winds and snow reducing visibility for motorists. The winter storms led the California Highway Patrol to require chains for drivers on Mount Laguna traveling between state Route 79 and Old Highway 80.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for county coastal areas, which should expect isolated amounts of rain up to .75 inches through late Monday evening. A small craft advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday for county coastal waters, with potentially hazardous conditions such as gusty winds and high seas expected for small watercraft.

San Diego County shores could see a surf of up to 10 feet into Tuesday, according to the NWS, which said a chance of thunderstorms and lightning is possible Monday at county beaches.

Showers were expected to let up after Tuesday morning, with drier conditions setting in starting Wednesday.

— City News Service

