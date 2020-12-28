Pet Safety Tips for Cold, Rainy Weather from San Diego Humane Society

Share This Article:

The San Diego Humane Society Monday reminded pet owners that with rain, snow, and freezing temperatures they need to treat their pets with special care.

The society’s tips for proper winter pet care include:

— Keep pets inside at night and during chilly and rainy days as their fur coats won’t always keep them warm.

— If your pets continue to spend time outside during the cold, make sure they have a dry, draft-free shelter large enough for them to stand and turn around, and bedding to help insulate them.

— When grooming pets, keep their fur longer to provide added warmth. Some animals will be more comfortable with a sweater.

— Staying warm requires extra calories. Talk to veterinarians for advice on the proper diet for animals who spend time outdoors when the temperature drops.

— If you feed animals outdoors, use plastic food and water bowls, because your pet’s tongue may stick and freeze to metal.

— In the case of a rare cold spell, make sure water left outside doesn’t freeze.

— Horses and other livestock need a rain and windbreak, cover, warm bedding, abundant high-quality feed and fresh water.

— Watch out for signs of frostbite and hypothermia: ice on body and limbs, shivering, weakness, and skin that changes to bright red, then to pale and black. Seek veterinary care immediately if these signs occur.

— Parked cars may attract outdoor cats and small wildlife who crawl up under the hood looking for warmth. Bang on your car’s hood before starting your engine to scare any animals away.

— If you see a pet who’s not well cared for in the cold, politely share your concern with their owner, because everyone doesn’t realize the risks of cold and wet weather.

— To report animal neglect, contact SDHS Law Enforcement at 619-299-7012 (press 1).

More information is available at sdhumane.org.

— City News Service

