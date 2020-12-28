La Jolla Institute Gets Philanthropic Gift to Fund Construction of New Clinical Center

Share This Article:

The La Jolla Institute for Immunology received a generous gift from John Major, chair emeritus of LJI’s Board of Directors, and his wife, Susan, to fund the construction of a new clinical research center.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The John and Susan Major Center for Clinical Investigation will initially fuel LJI research into COVID-19, and then help support studies into other infectious diseases, cancer and autoimmune diseases.

This critical infrastructure will aid LJI investigations through subject recruitment and consent, donor blood draws and the processing of donor samples for analysis.

“Expanding these services at LJI will allow us to study more individuals and more diseases, opening the door to increased understanding so we can help to find new drug and vaccine candidates for some of the world’s deadliest diseases,” said LJI President Mitchell Kronenberg, Ph.D.

In recent years, LJI scientists have increasingly turned their attention to studying human immune responses. This work requires human blood samples for analysis. Although much can be learned from healthy donors, there is a growing need for samples from donors affected by COVID-19, cardiovascular disease, cancers and other conditions. The new center will consolidate scattered rooms to streamline the sample donation process and increase capacity.

“We’re proud to, in a small way, contribute to the wonderful work that the La Jolla Institute does,” John Major said.

A board member since 2009, John Major served as LJI Board Chair from 2010 to 2019. In 2016, the Majors gave a landmark gift to support the merging of precision medicine and immunotherapy at LJI. Their support was instrumental in recruiting Ferhat Ay, Ph.D., a renowned bioinformatics expert, to LJI.

The new clinical center will be located in the current LJI building on the University of California, San Diego’s Science Research Park, with an entrance adjacent to the main entryway of the building. Construction will begin in January 2021 and is expected to be completed by April 2021.

La Jolla Institute Gets Philanthropic Gift to Fund Construction of New Clinical Center was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: