Tree Recycling, Curbside Collection Begins Day After Christmas

Now that gifts have been unwrapped and holiday decorations stashed, Christmas tree recycling with Waste Management of San Diego will begin through its curbside collection program running Dec. 26 through Dec. 31.

Waste Management of San Diego provides residential, commercial, and industrial trash collection, recycling services, and trash bin rental in El Cajon, Santee, and San Diego as well as several communities in East San Diego County.

Waste Management-serviced customers may conveniently recycle their trees. Santee and El Cajon customers are asked to cut and place their trees in their green waste cart. Tree pick-up will begin on residents’ normally scheduled collection day Dec. 26 through Jan. 8.

Convenient and free tree drop-off is available at the El Cajon Transfer Station for Waste Management residential customers without green waste cart services, and for those who prefer to drop off their tree.

The El Cajon Transfer Station is at 925 O’Connor St. in El Cajon, just southwest of the intersection of Bradley and Johnson avenues.

Christmas trees will be accepted from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10 from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

— City News Service

