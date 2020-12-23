California Hospitals Under Siege from COVID-19 as Holidays Near

Share This Article:

Beds in intensive care units were scarce throughout California Wednesday and many hospitals said they lacked enough doctors and nurses to care for COVID-19 patients.

The Golden State is now the epicenter or the pandemic in the United States, with the Department of Public Health reporting 39,069 new cases and 361 more deaths Wednesday. A total of 18,448 Californians were hospitalized with coronavirus disease and 3,827 were in ICU beds.

“The whole California ICU capacity has been going down. We are all struggling,” said Dr. Imran Mohammed of Sutter Roseville Medical Center, north of Sacramento. “We really don’t want to see more than this. We will be challenged to see further ICU patients and we will have no place eventually.”

Los Angles County reported Wednesday that just 57 ICU beds were open, staffed and prepared to accept patients among 70 hospitals.

San Diego County was in better shape with 192 ICU beds available as of Tuesday, but the state activated an emergency hospital unit on an unused floor of Palomar Medical Center as a precaution.

Health officials are pleading with not to travel and congregate during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to avoid news surges as occurred after Halloween and Thanksgiving.

