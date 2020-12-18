Leucadia Boulevard I-5 Ramp To Close For Weekend Construction In Encinitas

Share This Article:

Caltrans and San Diego Association of Governments Build NCC crews will conduct a planned Interstate 5 weekend ramp closure in Encinitas to Leucadia Boulevard starting Friday evening, with a scheduled reopening Monday morning.

This closure is part of a series of weekend on- and off-ramp closures allowing crews to realign interchange ramps to accommodate two new carpool lanes, one in each direction, on I-5.

The ramp closure will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and reopen Monday at 5 a.m. at the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Leucadia Boulevard. Detour signage will be in place to guide motorists around this closure via northbound I-5 to La Costa Avenue.

Nearby residents and businesses can expect daytime and overnight construction noise and lights, including OSHA required vehicle backup alarms. Crews will work to minimize noise and impacts to all nearby communities and motorists will be detoured with signage and traffic controls.

During the next year, the series of weekend closures will continue at the I-5 interchanges in Encinitas and Carlsbad as part of I-5 carpool lane construction between Birmingham Drive and Palomar Airport Road. Weekend ramp closures are scheduled at the following cross streets:

— Birmingham Drive;

— Santa Fe Drive;

— Encinitas Boulevard;

— Leucadia Boulevard;

— La Costa Avenue;

— Poinsettia Lane; and

— Palomar Airport Road.

All weekend ramp closures will follow the same schedule, closing on Friday at 9 p.m. and reopening Monday at 5 a.m. Each ramp closure is expected to occur once at each location, and only one ramp will be closed on any given weekend.

Weekend ramp closures reduce long-term construction impacts to immediate surrounding neighborhoods and businesses, and allow crews to safely and continuously complete ramp realignment work.

Once complete in 2022, the Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC program’s $869 million package of highway, rail, and environmental improvements will include one new carpool lane in each direction on I-5, between Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach and State Route 78 in Oceanside.

