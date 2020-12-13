Share This Article:

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting a combination of king tides and high surf that could cause minor coastal flooding on Monday and Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

King Tides both mornings will be nearly 7 feet. That will be coupled with a long-period west-northwest swell from 290 degrees causing above-average surf of 3 to 6 feet.

Flooding may occur in beach parking lots and other low-lying areas.

The elevated surf will generate strong rip currents, creating dangerous conditions for swimmers.

High tide will be at 8 a.m. on Monday and 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

King tides are the highest of the year, caused by an alignment of the moon and sun that increases the pull of gravity on the ocean.

King Tides on Monday and Tuesday Could Cause Coastal Flooding was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: