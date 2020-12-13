King Tides on Monday and Tuesday Could Cause Coastal Flooding

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Flooding on Seacoast Drive during king tide
Flooding at the south end of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach during a king tide in 2015. Photo by Chris Helmer / City of Imperial Beach

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting a combination of king tides and high surf that could cause minor coastal flooding on Monday and Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

King Tides both mornings will be nearly 7 feet. That will be coupled with a long-period west-northwest swell from 290 degrees causing above-average surf of 3 to 6 feet.

Flooding may occur in beach parking lots and other low-lying areas.

The elevated surf will generate strong rip currents, creating dangerous conditions for swimmers.

High tide will be at 8 a.m. on Monday and 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

King tides are the highest of the year, caused by an alignment of the moon and sun that increases the pull of gravity on the ocean.

King Tides on Monday and Tuesday Could Cause Coastal Flooding was last modified: December 13th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss