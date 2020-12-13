King Tides on Monday and Tuesday Could Cause Coastal Flooding

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting a combination of king tides and high surf that could cause minor coastal flooding on Monday and Tuesday.
King Tides both mornings will be nearly 7 feet. That will be coupled with a long-period west-northwest swell from 290 degrees causing above-average surf of 3 to 6 feet.
Flooding may occur in beach parking lots and other low-lying areas.
The elevated surf will generate strong rip currents, creating dangerous conditions for swimmers.
High tide will be at 8 a.m. on Monday and 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
King tides are the highest of the year, caused by an alignment of the moon and sun that increases the pull of gravity on the ocean.
