Celebrate the 2020 Holidays with Takeout from San Diego Restaurants

What better way to support a local business during the coronavirus pandemic while taking a break from holiday cooking than to order takeout?

In this challenging year, popular eateries throughout San Diego County are offering to-go options, including family packages and more. Just be sure to call in advance to select and reserve your meals.

Cardellino

Trust Restaurant Group’s Chef Brad Wise is serving up a prime rib dinner to-go this Christmas Eve. Available for pick-up at Cardellino in Mission Hills, each dinner is individually prepared and includes a slice of prime rib, mixed greens salad, truffled mashed potatoes, green beans almandine, horseradish cream and jus. Sweet add-ons include Pastry Chef Jeremy Harville’s homemade apple crisp (feeds two) and festive pints of Mr. Trustee ice cream. Raise a toast with one of TRG’s holiday cocktails to-go or a bottle of perfectly paired wine. Dinner is $45 per person. Dessert and beverages are available for an additional cost. Dinner will be served hot and ready to enjoy at home. For more information, go to exploretock.com/cardellino.

Lionfish

Lionfish is offering a variety of fresh-catch options and hand-crafted cocktails and wine to-go. Choose from a decadent menu that includes, big-eye tuna pizza, kampachi crudo, rock fish ceviche verde, sushi/sashimi and more. For more information, go to lionfishsd.com.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa https://ranchovalencia.com/

The stunning resort is offering a delicious feast to-go that includes items such as prime beef tenderloin, nueske roast and glazed ham, lobster bisque, truffle mac and cheese, apple cranberry frangipane tart and more, along with a selection of wine pairings. Order by Friday, Dec. 18 for the meal to be ready for Christmas Eve. Order online here: form.jotform.com/202337774957164

Cesarina

Cesarina in Point Loma isn’t just offering holiday meals to-go, the eatery is donating proceeds to its staff! The beloved eatery is offering a variety of meal options for the holiday, plus packages including the I Pasticcini di Cesarina, featuring two dozen specialty tartes, biscotti, cannoli, and other Italian pastries. To check out the menu or for more information, go to cesarinarestaurant.com.

Café Gratitude

Café Gratitude is offering family meal options that include the pre-order seasonal, family-style specials like their cranberry roasted butternut squash and garnet yams, maple miso Brussel sprout, persimmon and pomegranate salad and more. Top off your meal by purchasing a dessert or the holiday cookie kits. For more information, go to cafegratitude.com.



Convoy Street

Looking for something different than the typical, “traditional” Christmas dinner? How does Peking Duck sound? Or perhaps some dumplings? Order your holiday meals from one of the many options on Convoy Street, including Jasmine Seafood Restaurant, Dumpling Inn-Shanghai Saloon or Noble Chef.

Teriyaki & Bao

Bring some holiday cheer to your table with Teriyaki & Bao’s holiday bao bun special. Teriyaki & Bao will be serving up snowman bao buns filled with fresh sliced bananas and nutella. In addition to the totally Instagrammable buns, the restaurant also serves dishes that draw inspiration from viral internet Asian food trends, like the tornado fried rice, creamy matcha udon and almond cauliflower bites. For more information, go to teriyakiandbao.com.

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Experience the seasons of joy this holiday season and connect with loved ones at Estancia La Jolla’s whimsical wonderland. From holiday pop-up markets and tons of festive decor to holiday cocktails to go and Christmas dinner. Greenfinch Restaurant at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa is offering special holiday dinners to go on Christmas Day. On Christmas, guests can enjoy a feast of 11 different dishes like mini baked brie, butternut squash soup, brussels sprouts, red wine braised short ribs, pork roast and finishing off with individual pecan tartlet and yule log. The Christmas dinner meal package serves four to six people and costs $350. Call the restaurant at (858) 964-6500 to place your order.

Rusticucina in Hillcrest

Farm-to-neighborhood eatery, Rusticucina, is ready to give your Christmas meal a Sicilan twist that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Pre-order your dinner to enjoy at home, with a prefix takeout menu that includes short ribs in red wine reduction sauce with soft polenta, cannelloni pasta with roasted chicken in mozzarella spinach and pesto creamy sauce, and a full Panettone (sweet bread) for dessert. Ordering options are available from two to 10 people, ranging in price from $65 to $200. Pre-orders can be made by calling the restaurant at (619) 310-5291 or through the website and they will be accepting orders until Dec. 24.

Pho Ca Dao Vietnamese Kitchen in Mission Valley

Pho Ca Dao Vietnamese Kitchen is offering family meals just in time for the holidays. Offered for groups of two or four, the family meals combine popular items, including pho, appetizers, and rice dishes, to create an easy and delicious holiday meal for a great price. The meal for two people comes with two portions of pho, two rice dishes or vermicelli bowls, and one appetizer for $25, or all of that plus two cocktails, beers, or glasses of house wine, and a dessert to share, for $40. For more information, go to phocadaogrill.com.

Vistal Restaurant

To accommodate guests and locals alike, luxury waterfront hotel InterContinental San Diego will be offering a Christmas Eve and Christmas takeout dinner from their signature restaurant, Vistal. The meal includes your choice of roasted turkey breast or prime rib, paired with holiday sides including local roasted root vegetables, yorkshire pudding, sautéed haricot verts and gravy or au jus for $32 per person. Place your order by calling the restaurant at (619) 535-0485 or by emailing vistalSD@ihg.com.

Busalacchi Restaurants

Barbusa and Nonna + Cafe Zucchero, the Busalacchi Family’s restaurants, each of which are located in Little Italy, have teamed up just in time for the holidays to offer a to-go menu that highlights favorites from each restaurant. The pre-fixe menu, which is perfect for family holiday meals, includes three courses for $20, with the Busalacchi’s famous garlic bread serving as a starter, along with your choice of two salads, five pastas, and the option to add on additional sides, mains, desserts, and wine. For more information or to place your order, call (619) 238-1917 or email pj@barbusa.com using the subject “TAKEOUT ORDER.”

Ranch 45

Cater to your family’s taste buds with Ranch 45’s completely a la carte holiday pick up menu. Fully customize your Christmas or Christmas Eve feast with choices from herb-crusted prime rib and smoked turkey leg to smoked cornish game hens, roasted broccoli and more. The Solana Beach butcher shop and eatery will be accepting orders up to 48 hours in advance. For more information, go to ranch45.com.

White Rice

To get a taste of award winning chef Phillip Esteban’s upcoming White Rice concept, which will be opening as a Filipino rice bowl food stall within Liberty Public Market in March 2021. Designed like Filipino sari-sari, or corner bodega, White Rice offers a menu of rice bowls based on traditional Filipino dishes including Lechon Kawali, or crispy pork belly, Pinoy BBQ, mushroom & tofu Sisig, and Filipino spaghetti, along with sides including lumpia and the classic Filipino roll, Ube Pandesal, made with ube and ube jam served with butter. For more information, go to ricebowlsforall.com.

Mille Fleurs + Mister A’s

What better way to spend this year’s Holidays at Home than with Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve holiday takeout feasts and drinks from Mister A’s and Mille Fleurs! Available to order for pick up at Mister A’s and sister restaurant Mille Fleurs, delicious holiday spreads with dishes including prime beef tenderloin chateaubriand with madeira sauce, salmon “wellington” with a champagne-sorrel velouté, and a traditional buche de noel “yule log.”

Special appetizers to add on: foie gras au torchon, osetra caviar, and cold-poached king crab leg “a la russe.” Order Holidays at Home by visiting Mille Fleurs or Mister A’s.

Nolita Hall

Executive Chef Moira Hill has prepared a festive five-course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner menu available for pick-up ($65/person). Dishes include, pear waldorf salad, brussels peperonata, prime rib with marsala sauce, pacifico sea bass with piccata sauce and honey flan with earl grey shortbread dessert. A vegetarian entree, mushroom ragout with celery root polenta, is available upon request. Option to add-on shrimp bisque with fennel oil and charcoal focaccia ($10) and a cheese and charcuterie board for four ($40). Orders must be placed via Toast Tab online or phone at 619-255-8000 by Monday, Dec. 21.

Ballast Point Little Italy and Miramar

Raise a pint to Ballast Point’s Christmas Eve Family-style dinner! The brewery is offering sour-wench-honey glazed ham or whole smoked tri tip with your choice of sides, including sweet potato gratin, aged white cheddar and chive whipped potatoes, IPA biscuits and more. For more information, go to ballastpoint.com.

Kaneh Co.

San Diego-based female-founded high-end culinary brand, Kaneh Co., specializes in gourmet cannabis infused edibles, founded by renowned gourmet baker Rachel King. This holiday season, Kaneh Co. will be offering new single products evoking all of the holiday feels. These high-end products are made with only premium ingredients. For more information, go to kanehedibles.com.



The Gluten Free Baking Co. in North Park

If you’re celebrating the holidays with someone that has food allergies, look no further than The Gluten Free Baking Co. The North Park bakery is offering everything from your traditional pumpkin pie and pecan pie (made gluten free of course) to fun, holiday themed treats such as the Apple Crumb Filled Donuts, Pecan Bars and Holiday Cookie Tin. Additionally, The Gluten Free Baking Co. is also offering an assortment of holiday gifts including hot cocoa in a mug, cookie mix in a jar as well as DIY Gingerbread House Kits. Place an order here: form.jotform.com/203375107949158. For more information, go to thegfbakingco.com.

Bottlecraft at Liberty Public Market

You can’t have a holiday meal without proper beverages! Bottlecraft at Liberty Public Market recently announced its selection of holiday releases, including Second Chance Beer Co.’s Frosty the Hazman, Wild Barrel Brewing’s Santa’s on the Juice and Victory Brewing Company’s Merry Monkey. For more information, go to bottlecraft.com/pages/libertystation.

Polite Provisions

Prefer a cocktail togo? North Park’s beloved bar is offering seasonal cocktails and shots that can be taken home! Choose from drinks such as pineapple upside down eggnog, jingle juice, peppermint butler shot and more! For more information, go to https://politeprovisions.com/.

ReBru Spirits

ReBru has launched its limited-edition holiday Sweetcane Peppermint Whiskey. The Barrio Logan distillery is known for employing an exclusive process to transform high-quality overstock and out of code beer from local breweries to produce its portfolio of gin, vodka and whiskey. Order a bottle here.

